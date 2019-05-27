Miami Marlins (16-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-31, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jose Urena (2-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 13-14 against NL East opponents. Washington is slugging .412 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .669 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Marlins are 8-19 in division matchups. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with an OBP of .362. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-0. Patrick Corbin earned his fifth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Sandy Alcantara took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .324. Juan Soto is 17-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with seven home runs and is batting .257. Brian Anderson is 9-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .286 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.