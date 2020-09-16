BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Rays are 17-8 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the club with a mark of .423.
The Nationals have gone 8-13 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .350.
TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 40 hits and is batting .274.
Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .350.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.