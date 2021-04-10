The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington hit .264 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).
Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.