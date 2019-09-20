Washington Nationals (83-68, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-99, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (9-8, 3.86 ERA) Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-2, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington match up to begin a three-game series.

The Marlins are 20-46 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .371, last in the majors. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Nationals are 37-31 in division games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for first in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a mark of .407.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .261. Isan Diaz is 7-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 171 hits and is batting .330. Yan Gomes is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .248 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

