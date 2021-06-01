Washington LHP Jon Lester (0-2, 4.91 ERA) will pitch on three days’ rest against LHP Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.95) on Wednesday night. Martinez said Lester, who threw 74 pitches in four innings, allowing five hits and one run, in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday, was “totally fine” with moving up in the rotation when Fedde was not yet available. “I told him just take us as long as he can go,” Martinez said.