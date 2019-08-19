PITTSBURGH — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is expected to come off the injured list to start Thursday against Pittsburgh.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a bullpen session Monday. A smiling Scherzer said “See you Thursday,” as he walked by a group of reporters.

Scherzer has been on the injured list for most of the past six weeks because of a strained muscle in his back. His lone start in that span was on July 25, when he allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against Colorado.

Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts. His 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings leads the NL.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.