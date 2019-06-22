Atlanta Braves (44-32, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-38, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 5.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Nationals are 19-15 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Howie Kendrick leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Braves have gone 14-11 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .461, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .605 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Stephen Strasburg earned his eighth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Dallas Keuchel took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .647. Kurt Suzuki is 5-for-21 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 21 home runs and has 56 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 17-for-42 with three doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: 7-day IL (concussion), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

