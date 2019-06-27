Washington Nationals (39-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-48, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (8-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin went seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 12-24 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .352, last in in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .409 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals are 21-17 in division games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .398. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-5. Patrick Corbin earned his seventh victory and Matt Adams went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Zac Gallen took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .409. JT Riddle is 8-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 55 RBIs and is batting .312. Adams is 8-for-33 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: 7-day IL (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

