Philadelphia Phillies (39-34, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (35-38, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (7-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Max Scherzer. Scherzer threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Nationals are 17-15 against NL East teams. Washington is slugging .432 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a .636 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Phillies are 16-13 in division play. Philadelphia has hit 87 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 19, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 16 home runs and is batting .309. Kurt Suzuki is 4-for-20 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 70 hits and has 33 RBIs. Scott Kingery is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .224 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

