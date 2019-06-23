FILE - In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal throws during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Jupiter, Fla. Rosenthal has been released by the Nationals, who ran out patience waiting for the reliever to return to form. Rosenthal ends his three-month stint in Washington with a 0-1 record and an unsightly 22.74 ERA. The Nationals made the move Sunday, June 23, 2019 less than 24 hours after he walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta. (Jeff Roberson, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals finally ran out of patience waiting for Trevor Rosenthal to throw strikes following his return from Tommy John surgery.

Rosenthal was released by the Nationals on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the 29-year-old reliever walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

After undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2017, Rosenthal sat out last season before signing as a free agent with Washington in November. The Nationals were hopeful he would pitch as he did in 2014 and 2015 with St. Louis, when he totaled 93 saves.

Instead, Rosenthal went 0-1 with an unsightly 22.74 ERA. He issued 15 walks and allowed 16 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

“He’s got great stuff,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He just couldn’t find the strike zone.”

Rosenthal retired the only batter he faced Friday night before bottoming out Saturday night.

“I was very hopeful he had turned a corner,” Martinez said. “We’re up four runs (on Saturday), we’re down a couple guys, and to me, that was his spot. It just didn’t work out.”

The third-place Nationals are trying to make a run in the NL East, and couldn’t afford to wait for Rosenthal to return to form.

“Trevor’s an unbelievable person,” Martinez said. “At this point in time, he put the work in, we put the work in trying to get him right, and it just didn’t work out. It was time for us to move on.”

Rosenthal’s release coincided with the recall of right-hander Austin Voth from Double-A Harrisburg. Voth was slated to start Sunday against first-place Atlanta in the finale of a three-game set.

Washington also recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Fresno and optioned right-hander Joe Ross to the same minor league club.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.