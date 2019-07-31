Seattle Mariners closing pitcher Roenis Elias throws against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Seattle. Elias earned the save and the Mariners won 5-3. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals traded for three relievers in an effort to improve their shaky bullpen, getting Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays and Roenis Elías and Hunter Strickland from the Seattle Mariners.

Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline for Hudson, who can become a free agent at the end of the season. The Nationals dealt three pitching prospects to Seattle for Elías and Strickland.

Washington’s bullpen has been a weak point on a team with a strong starting rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. The Nationals signed Trevor Rosenthal in the offseason to become a setup man for closer Sean Doolittle but ended up releasing him because of persistent control issues. Rosenthal now pitches for the Detroit Tigers, with Washington still paying his $7 million salary.

Washington trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by 6½ games in the NL East and is in contention for an NL wild-card spot.

The Nationals signed 42-year-old Fernando Rodney in June, and he has been getting work in the eighth inning. Last week, manager Dave Martinez used Rodney in three games in two days against the Colorado Rockies, with Rodney blowing a save and taking the loss in his third outing.

Hudson, a 32-year-old right-hander, could be used in those high-leverage situations. He’s 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 45 games. He has a 3.92 ERA in 355 games over nine major league seasons.

Elías, a left-hander who turns 31 on Thursday, went 4-1 with 14 saves and a 4.40 ERA for Seattle.

The 30-year-old Strickland missed most of the season with a right lat strain and has an 8.10 ERA in four appearances. The right-hander has a 2.98 career ERA over six seasons.

Elías and Strickland are under team control through 2021.

The 23-year-old Johnston, who goes to Toronto, is 9-9 with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts for Class A Potomac.

Seattle gets 26-year-old left-hander Taylor Guilbeau, 23-year-old left-hander Aaron Fletcher and 20-year-old right-hander Elvis Alvarado, a former outfielder who converted to pitcher last year.

