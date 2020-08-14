Before Friday’s game, Washington manager Dave Martinez spoke about taking it slow with Strasburg, who went 5-0 in the postseason for the 2019 World Series champions.
“Based on our conversations with him, he feels like he can work through this injury,” Martinez said. “But I want to be smart, I really do. I’ve got to be smart, not just for right now but for the future. He’s a big part of our future, a big part of what we do here. So we want to make sure we take care of him.”
Strasburg took the loss in the game he started Sunday, a suspended affair that was completed on Friday before he took the mound for the schedule matchup against the Orioles.
He gave up a solo homer to Anthony Santander before leaving the game after getting the second out of the inning.
