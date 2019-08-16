Milwaukee Brewers (63-58, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (65-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 4.01 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.41 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Nationals are 34-25 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .401.

The Brewers are 27-32 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 190 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and has 92 RBIs. Soto is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 134 hits and is batting .329. Keston Hiura is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.09 ERA

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.