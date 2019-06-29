Washington Nationals (41-40, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 9.22 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Tigers are 11-28 on their home turf. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .359.

The Nationals are 20-21 in road games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .397. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Anibal Sanchez earned his fourth victory and Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Daniel Norris registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .451. JaCoby Jones is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Soto is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .219 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: day-to-day (foot), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.