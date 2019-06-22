WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles has left the game against the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury in the second inning.

Robles went down to a knee in center during Nick Markakis’ at-bat Saturday, and manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer soon jogged to the outfield. Robles, who walked off the field, was not involved in any fielding plays in the first two innings, and had yet to take a turn at the plate.

The rookie is hitting .243 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He was replaced in center by Michael A. Taylor.

