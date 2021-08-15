Manager Dave Martinez said Ross felt tightness in his right forearm after a bullpen session on Saturday and had an MRI that showed a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.
“We don’t know the end result,” Martinez said Sunday. “We want to make sure he goes to see the doctor that did his first surgery and then get the results. After that we’ll determine what kind of treatment or diagnosis will happen.”
Washington used the open roster spot to recall outfielder Lane Thomas from Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals acquired the 25-year-old Thomas in the trade that sent veteran starter Jon Lester to St. Louis. Thomas started in left field on Sunday against Atlanta.
