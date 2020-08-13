Moments later, Torres ejected last year’s World Series MVP, though it took a few seconds to realize who had been tossed.
Someone was heard yelling: “You’re (expletive) brutal” shortly before television cameras captured Strasburg doffing his cap as he walked up the staircase on his way out of the park.
“Sorry, folks — sorry, FCC,” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said on SNY.
The usually stoic Strasburg appeared to be grinning underneath his blue mask as he made his exit.
