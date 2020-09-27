The Nationals are 16-23 against NL East opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .346.
The Mets are 17-22 against NL East Division teams. New York’s team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with an OBP of .405.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 37 RBIs and is batting .346.
Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 42 RBIs and is batting .316.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (left wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (right oblique), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
