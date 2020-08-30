The Red Sox are 5-11 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .295.
The Nationals are 8-6 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the majors. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .441.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits and is batting .295.
Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .350.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
