The Red Sox are 4-11 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .287.
The Nationals are 8-5 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .368.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 17 RBIs and is batting .278.
Soto leads the Nationals with nine home runs and is batting .368.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
