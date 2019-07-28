Los Angeles Dodgers (69-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-49, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (9-1, 3.23 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 3.37 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 29-23 in home games. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .327 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .394.

The Dodgers are 29-23 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .328. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-3. Clayton Kershaw earned his ninth victory and Will Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs for Los Angeles. Joe Ross registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 110 hits and is batting .284. Yan Gomes is 5-for-14 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 120 hits and has 79 RBIs. Justin Turner is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.