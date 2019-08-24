Washington Nationals (71-57, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-59, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (3-3, 5.48 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez went 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on one hit with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 44-20 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .398.

The Nationals are 35-31 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .323. The Nationals won the last meeting 9-3. Anibal Sanchez earned his eighth victory and Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Jon Lester took his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 66 extra base hits and is batting .281. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 101 RBIs and is batting .323. Asdrubal Cabrera is 8-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 8-2, .328 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 52 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.