Chicago Cubs (26-17, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (19-26, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (3-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Washington are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Nationals are 10-13 on their home turf. Washington has hit 57 home runs as a team this season. Victor Robles leads the club with eight, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-11 on the road. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .341 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with an OBP of .417. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Stephen Strasburg earned his fourth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Jon Lester took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles leads the Nationals with eight home runs and has 17 RBIs. Howie Kendrick is 8-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 57 hits and has 30 RBIs. Kris Bryant is 15-for-41 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Victor Robles: day-to-day (wrist), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.