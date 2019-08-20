Washington Nationals (68-56, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.82 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (3-9, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Washington will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 25-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .329.

The Nationals have gone 32-30 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .335 is sixth in the majors. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .402. The Nationals won the last meeting 13-0. Javy Guerra earned his second victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Washington. Trevor Williams registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 98 RBIs and is batting .280. Adam Frazier is 7-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .602. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .324 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.