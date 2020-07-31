He missed time during this year’s original spring training in Florida in February because of an abdominal muscle problem.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez first mentioned that Harris was dealing with a groin issue after five other relievers were used by Washington in a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday night.
At the time, Martinez said the club was hoping that its current stretch of four days off might give Harris a chance to heal.
Because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins, Washington’s series at Miami this weekend was postponed. The Nationals won’t play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday.
