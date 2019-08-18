Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle, right, is pulled from the baseball game by manager Dave Martinez (4) during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Washington. Catcher Kurt Suzuki is at rear. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.

The NL wild-card leaders made the move Sunday. They recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg.

Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves. But the lefty blew his sixth save try Saturday in a 15-14, 14-inning loss. Doolittle allowed four runs on four hits while recording just one out in pitching for the second day in a row.

Doolittle is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA since the All-Star break. He is 6-4 overall and has given up a career-high 10 home runs.

The two-time All-Star has pitched 52 innings this season, his most since 2014.

