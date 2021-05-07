Miguel Andújar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 0 for 5 in his first big league game at first base. Andújar got his first chance right away as Turner led off the game with a grounder to the right side which Andújar fielded cleanly for an unassisted putout. Andújar has missed significant time with injuries since finishing runner-up to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani in the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year voting. Reliever Albert Abreu was optioned.