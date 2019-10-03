Strasburg struck out four and walked none on 34 pitches in Tuesday’s elimination game. He made the first relief appearance of his career, taking over for starter Max Scherzer.

The right-hander Strasburg says he’s fully recovered from the wild-card game and ready to go. He was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and threw an NL-high 209 innings during the regular season.

By starting Strasburg in Game 2, he’s available to return on normal rest for a potential Game 5 next Wednesday back in Los Angeles.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says with Kershaw going in Game 2, the left-hander would be available to possibly pitch out of the bullpen if Game 5 is necessary.

