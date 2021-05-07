With the score tied at 3 on a chilly night, Yadiel Hernández lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu made a throwing error on Victor Robles’ sacrifice, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered for a 7-3 lead.