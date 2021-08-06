Rays: OF Randy Arozarena was placed on the COVID-19 Related IL. He has no COVID-19 symptoms, according to Cash. “We’re just going with an abundance of caution and we’ll take it day-by-day,” Cash said. Arozarena is 17 for 37 with seven homers and 16 RBIs against Baltimore this season. OF Jordan Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Durham.