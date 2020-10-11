The crew for the NLCS opener Monday night has Pat Hoberg behind the plate, Reynolds at first, Cory Blaser at second, Dan Iassogna at third, Alan Porter in left and James Hoye in right. The seventh umpire, Will Little, will work the plate in Game 2 Tuesday.
Marty Foster will be the replay official in New York for the ALCS and Mike Muchlinski for the NLCS, and Jordan Baker will be the replay assistant for both series.
___
