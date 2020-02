Neris was Philadelphia’s most reliable reliever last year, leading the team with a career-high 28 saves in 34 chances. He had a 2.93 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings, earning $1.8 million.

He is 67 for 83 in save opportunities in his career.

Neris had asked for $5.2 million in arbitration and had been offered $4.25 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto lost his hearing Thursday and will receive $10 million rather than his $12.4 million request.

