Still, Callahan figured if she wanted to be around the game, she’d have to do it in a supporting role, which is the kind of work she found after graduating: two seasons as a Major League scout liaison and then an assistant general manager in the Cape Cod League, where her job for the Brewster Whitecaps ranged from making sure players had pants that fit to picking up coffee for the coaches. A summer as a baseball operations assistant for the Staten Island Yankees. Two years as a minor-league video and technology intern with the Cincinnati Reds.