Boston Red Sox (29-27, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (36-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York can secure a series sweep over Boston with a win.

The Yankees are 16-4 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 90 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 8.2 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 15-15 in road games. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .389. The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Tommy Kahnle recorded his first victory and Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Brandon Workman took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .551. Luke Voit is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 26 extra base hits and is batting .293. Rafael Devers is 17-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

