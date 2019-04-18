Kansas City Royals (6-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-9, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (1-1, 5.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (1-0, 1.39 ERA, .77 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The Yankees are 5-6 on their home turf. New York has hit 30 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Luke Voit leads them with four while slugging .443.

The Royals are 1-5 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Alex Gordon with an average of .339. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 15 RBIs and is batting .213. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Hunter Dozier leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .298. Jorge Soler is 7-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

