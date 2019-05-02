Cincinnati Reds (13-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (15-15, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets are 6-8 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .337 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .442.

The Reds are 6-11 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .312. The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Zach Duke earned his second victory and Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Edwin Diaz registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with nine home runs and is batting .302. Robinson Cano is 12-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yasiel Puig leads the Reds with 15 RBIs and is batting .192. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

