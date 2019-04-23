Philadelphia Phillies (12-10, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (12-10, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents New York and Philadelphia will square off at Citi Field.

The Mets are 10-7 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .342 is seventh in the league. Jeff McNeil leads the team with an OBP of .458.

The Phillies are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with an OBP of .398. The Mets won the last meeting 5-1. Steven Matz earned his second victory and McNeil went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jake Arrieta took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 16 extra base hits and is batting .325. Wilson Ramos is 6-for-30 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with six home runs and is batting .272. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow soreness), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (illness), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (right hand).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (right elbow), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.