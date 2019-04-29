Cincinnati Reds (11-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-13, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets are 5-6 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .352.

The Reds are 4-10 in road games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .272 is last in the majors. Joey Votto leads the club with an OBP of .344. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .713. Michael Conforto is 6-for-29 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 20 hits and is batting .227. Yasiel Puig is 9-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

