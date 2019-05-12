Miami Marlins (10-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (19-20, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.11 ERA, .89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-3, 5.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets are 13-8 against NL East opponents. New York has slugged .402 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Marlins are 5-16 against division opponents. Miami has hit 24 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads them with five, averaging one every 21.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with 50 hits and is batting .360. Amed Rosario is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .243. Jon Berti is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 2-8, .203 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.