BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.
The Mets are 11-16 on their home turf. New York has slugged .453, good for fourth in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with a .605 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
The Rays are 19-10 in road games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.61, .
TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs and has 27 RBIs.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 24 extra base hits and is batting .271.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
