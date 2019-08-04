Boston Red Sox (59-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (7-4, 3.86 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (8-6, 5.19 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Domingo German. German went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Boston.

The Yankees are 38-14 against AL East teams. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .338.

The Red Sox are 28-30 against AL East Division teams. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .341, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .393. The Yankees won the last meeting 9-2. Domingo German notched his 14th victory and LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for New York. Chris Sale took his 11th loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and is slugging .518. Aaron Hicks is 5-for-33 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 143 hits and is batting .324. Andrew Benintendi is 19-for-43 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .296 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .301 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (finger), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

___

