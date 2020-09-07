The Mets are 13-16 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .342.
The Phillies are 16-9 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .447, good for sixth in the majors. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 51 hits and is batting .342.
Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
