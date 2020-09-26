BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Yankees are 21-8 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the league. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an OBP of .406.
The Marlins are 19-13 on the road. Miami’s lineup has 58 home runs this season, Brian Anderson leads the club with 10 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 21 home runs and is batting .283.
Anderson leads the Marlins with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .454.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
