The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit 94 total home runs and averaged 7.9 hits per game last season.
The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.