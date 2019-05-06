New York Mets (16-18, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (19-16, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (2-1, 1.91 ERA, .70 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 8-10 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 52 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the team with nine, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Mets are 9-10 on the road. New York has slugged .397 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .620. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 13 extra base hits and is batting .227. Manny Machado is 9-for-41 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Alonso leads the Mets with 27 RBIs and is batting .289. Amed Rosario is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (leg), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

