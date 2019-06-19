Tampa Bay Rays (43-30, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (45-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (4-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Yankees are 21-7 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for fourth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a mark of .391.

The Rays are 15-13 against AL East Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .530. Maybin is 11-for-26 with a double, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 76 hits and is batting .302. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rays: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.