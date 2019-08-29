Chicago Cubs (71-61, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (67-65, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (10-9, 4.49 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-7, 2.56 ERA)

LINE: Mets -189; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Mets are 37-26 in home games. New York has hit 188 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 42, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Cubs are 27-39 on the road. Chicago has hit 208 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 31, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-7. Kyle Ryan earned his fourth victory and Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Noah Syndergaard took his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 71 extra base hits and is batting .263. Michael Conforto is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with 31 home runs and is batting .228. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 7-3, .236 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

