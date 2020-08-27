The Mets are 11-14 against NL East teams. New York has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for first in the majors. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .444.
The Marlins are 9-11 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .462 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with six home runs and is batting .315.
Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is batting .280.
INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
