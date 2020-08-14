The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last season.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the third time this season. New York leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Jose Peraza: (leg), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Xander Bogaerts: (lower-half).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.