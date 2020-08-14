Boston Red Sox (6-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (12-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 3.22 ERA, .94 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last season.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New York leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Jose Peraza: (leg), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Xander Bogaerts: (lower-half).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.