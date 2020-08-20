The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs with 537 total extra base hits last year.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 5-1.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
